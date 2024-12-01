Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target at $11.31

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss bought 22,300 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $101,465.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,335. The trade was a 3.90 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $870.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.86 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

