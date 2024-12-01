Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.48.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $33,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 326.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.58%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

