Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKDA

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

About Arcadia Biosciences

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.79 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.