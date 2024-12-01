Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.
A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of ARCC stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
