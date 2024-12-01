Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Ares Management worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 21.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $176.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $180.38.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,791,760.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,699,500. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,357 shares of company stock valued at $97,672,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

View Our Latest Report on Ares Management

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.