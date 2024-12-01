argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $630.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $630.42.
ARGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
Shares of ARGX opened at $616.55 on Thursday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $620.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.24.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
