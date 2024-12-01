Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 8% – What’s Next?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.23 ($0.10). Approximately 1,989,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,463,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.62 ($0.10).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.54 million, a PE ratio of -115.71 and a beta of 3.39.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

