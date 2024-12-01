Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 202,280 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $14,420,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 240.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 333,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

