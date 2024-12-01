Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.15. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $254.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.