Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives $94.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $113.85.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 2,513 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $228,205.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,588,533.45. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,250. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,897,820 shares of company stock worth $168,252,298 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $127,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $44,514,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $20,025,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

