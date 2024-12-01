AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on AXT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXT Stock Up 4.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 125.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 26.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.