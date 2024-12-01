Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. China Renaissance cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $5,009,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $3,660,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 453.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
