Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. China Renaissance cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Baidu

Baidu Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Baidu has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $120.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $5,009,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $3,660,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 453.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.