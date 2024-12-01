Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,041 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IYW opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

