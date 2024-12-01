Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 49,609 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Berry Global Group
In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. This represents a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $73.31.
Berry Global Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
