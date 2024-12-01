Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 847,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,160,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $102,615,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $62,670,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,774,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,947,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

