Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Valvoline worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after purchasing an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,194,000 after buying an additional 1,226,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Valvoline by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,232,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,261.50. This trade represents a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

