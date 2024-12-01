Bank of Montreal Can Buys 145,599 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Graco were worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Graco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $137,888.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares in the company, valued at $575,572.20. This trade represents a 19.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $284,004.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,230. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

