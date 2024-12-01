Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,648 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,111 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SEA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in SEA by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 143,344 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 128.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,747 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $113.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SE

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.