Bank of Montreal Can Buys 78,725 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,136,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 395,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 81,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

