Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.37% of Harley-Davidson worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.63 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

