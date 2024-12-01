Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 398.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 222.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $675,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

AOS opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

