Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jabil were worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 12,251.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,404,000 after buying an additional 702,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,361,000 after acquiring an additional 205,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

