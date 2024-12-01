Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of LKQ worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 451.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 552.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after buying an additional 875,420 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after buying an additional 873,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 230.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 705,040 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

