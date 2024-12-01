Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allegion were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allegion alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 65.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 160.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Allegion by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.84 on Friday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $156.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.