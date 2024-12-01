Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 122,709 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of KIE stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

