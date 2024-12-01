Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BAH opened at $148.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.