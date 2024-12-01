Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $19,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. This trade represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

