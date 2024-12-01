Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.73 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Polaris worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 292,992 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $15,363,000. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 192.3% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 179,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after buying an additional 171,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,994,000 after buying an additional 96,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

