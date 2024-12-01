Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.45 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diageo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 147,920 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 284,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,240,000 after buying an additional 487,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

