Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,439,000 after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after acquiring an additional 398,404 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,165,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,442,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.