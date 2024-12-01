Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 818.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

IWC stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average is $121.92.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

