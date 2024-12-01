Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.86 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NU were worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NU by 287.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

