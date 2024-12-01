Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $77.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

