Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 406.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 56,074 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

