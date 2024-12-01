Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.20 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $490.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

