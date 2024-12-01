Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Ball worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Ball by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 307.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ball by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

