Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

