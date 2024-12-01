Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $13.04 Million Investment in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 221,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,314,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 565,910 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

ANIP stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 0.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $1,941,563.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,220.22. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,066. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

