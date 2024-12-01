Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 119,103 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1,597.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $147.60 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.48.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

