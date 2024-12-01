Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 199,240 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 275.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

