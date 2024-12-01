Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 11.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 15.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $420.89 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.56 and a 12-month high of $435.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.25.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

