Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,032,000 after buying an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nordson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,312 shares of company stock worth $831,742. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN stock opened at $260.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.16. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $222.18 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

