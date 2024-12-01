Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 32.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,687,000 after buying an additional 668,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

