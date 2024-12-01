Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,413 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GSK were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after acquiring an additional 870,449 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,556 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 20.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 500,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after buying an additional 83,433 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GSK by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 736,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after buying an additional 56,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 19.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3928 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

