Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,197 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940,056 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31,975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,259,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,778,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,905 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 4,718,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 261,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 24.5% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,240,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 440,513 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

DB opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

