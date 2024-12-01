Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,035 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

