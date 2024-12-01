Bank of Montreal Can Sells 22,687 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

