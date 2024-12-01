Bank of Montreal Can Sells 63,887 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $186,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,005.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 202,607 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

