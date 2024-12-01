Bank of Montreal Can Sells 662,121 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 319,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 192,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 183,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

