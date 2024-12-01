Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.